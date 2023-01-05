Pro Football Hall of Fame: 15 modern-era finalists for 2023 class revealed
The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its 15 modern-era finalists Wednesday evening.
The finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, a process that started out with 129 nominees. That group was narrowed down to 28 semifinalists in November.
Along with the modern-era finalists, the three senior finalists are Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, and Ken Riley. Don Coryell is the coach/contributor finalist.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 will be announced during the NFL Honors at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Feb. 9 on NBC, Peacock (streaming), and NFL Network. The inductees would be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 5.
DE Jared Allen
Kansas City Chiefs, 2004-07
Minnesota Vikings, 2008-13
Chicago Bears, 2014-15
Carolina Panthers, 2015
OT Willie Anderson
Cincinnati Bengals, 1996-2007
Baltimore Ravens, 2008
CB Ronde Barber
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1997-2012
DE Dwight Freeney (first year eligibility)
Indianapolis Colts, 2002-12
San Diego Chargers, 2013-14
Arizona Cardinals, 2015
Atlanta Falcons, 2016
Detroit Lions, 2017
Seattle Seahawks, 2017
KR/PR/WR Devin Hester (first year eligibility)
Chicago Bears, 2006-13
Atlanta Falcons, 2014-15
Baltimore Ravens, 2016
Seattle Seahawks, 2016
WR Torry Holt
St. Louis Rams, 1999-2008
Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009
WR Andre Johnson
Houston Texans, 2003-14
Indianapolis Colts, 2015
Tennessee Titans, 2016
CB Albert Lewis
Kansas City Chiefs, 1983-93
Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders, 1994-98
CB Darrelle Revis
New York Jets, 2007-12/2015-16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2013
New England Patriots, 2014
Kansas City Chiefs, 2017
LT Joe Thomas (first year eligibility)
Cleveland Browns, 2007-17
LB Zach Thomas
Miami Dolphins, 1996-2007
Dallas Cowboys, 2008
OLB DeMarcus Ware
Dallas Cowboys, 2005-13
Denver Broncos, 2014-16
WR Reggie Wayne
Indianapolis Colts, 2001-14
LB Patrick Willis
San Francisco 49ers, 2007-14
S Darren Woodson
Dallas Cowboys, 1992-2003