Pro Football Focus has two Michigan football players squarely in the 2023 Heisman conversation

Bowl games are underway and we are a little over one week away from watching Michigan take on TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

While the Wolverines are crushing it in the transfer portal lately and picking up some commitments before the 2023 early signing day comes Wednesday, there is very little football news right now.

Which is why there is some focus on next season.

Max Chadwick with Pro Football Focus gave us his top 10 Heisman Trophy contenders for the 2023 season.

Chadwick has two Michigan football players squarely in the mix. At No. 6 he has running back Donovan Edwards. Chadwick believes Blake Corum should’ve won this year’s Heisman Trophy, so he thinks Edwards has a chance to really win it next season.

I’ve already detailed why I would’ve given the Heisman Trophy this season to Michigan running back Blake Corum. If Corum declares for the draft like most expect him to, the running back with the best chance to win it in 2023 could be his replacement in Donovan Edwards. The sophomore’s 90.8 grade was tied for sixth among FBS running backs with at least 270 snaps in 2022. When Corum suffered his season-ending knee injury, Edwards stepped up when it mattered most. He ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns on only 22 carries against then-No. 2 Ohio State, in what was the biggest game of the college football regular season. His encore was a 185-yard, one-touchdown performance with 10 forced missed tackles against Purdue in the Big Ten championship game. The Wolverines look like they could push for a third straight playoff appearance next season, and Edwards could be the team’s top candidate to win the Heisman Trophy.

Right behind Edwards on Chadwick’s list is none other than J.J. McCarthy. Michigan didn’t rely heavily on McCarthy’s arm this season, but we should all expect the gunslinger to be a focal point of the maize and blue’s offense next year — especially after seeing him in the Ohio State and Purdue games.

Edwards isn’t the only Wolverine with a shot at the Heisman. Michigan didn’t need to rely on quarterback J.J. McCarthy too heavily last year with running back Blake Corum leading the way. However, the sophomore still impressed in his first season as a starter with a 78.5 grade. McCarthy especially thrives outside of the original play design. His four passing touchdowns outside of structure trails only Bryce Young, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye among Power Five quarterbacks. McCarthy should take on a larger role in Michigan’s offense next season.

Here is Chadwick’s top 10:

Caleb Williams – USC Drake Maye – North Carolina Jordan Travis – Florida State Michael Penix Jr. – Washington Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State Donovan Edwards – Michigan J.J. McCarthy – Michigan Cade Klubnik – Clemson Quinn Ewers/Arch Manning – Texas Quinshon Judkins – Ole Miss

