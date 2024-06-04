Pro Football Focus: Trent McDuffie ranks as NFL’s second-best cornerback

Teams around the NFL have struggled to stop the Kansas City Chiefs offense since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team’s starter in 2017, and with three Super Bowl rings to show for his efforts, the two-time MVP has blossomed into one of the league’s best players.

But Mahomes isn’t the only Chief earning recognition for his outstanding play. This week, Pro Football Focus ranked standout defender Trent McDuffie as the league’s second-best cornerback.

McDuffie has been a revelation for Kansas City’s secondary since joining the Chiefs as a first-round pick in 2022 and cemented his role as one of the league’s premier defensive backs with outstanding showings in the team’s run to Super Bowl LVIII.

2x Super Bowl Champ and no. 2 ranked corner in the league 💥 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 3, 2024

Few teams in the NFL can boast the kind of talent that Kansas City has on both sides of the ball, and this latest honor for McDuffie serves as a reminder that the Chiefs are anything but one-dimensional.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire