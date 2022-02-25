Pro Football Focus' top 2022 free agents
Watch which players are Pro Football Focus' top 2022 free agents going into the offseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Christian Barmore was able to pressure quarterbacks at a high rate in 2021.
#Jacksonville #Jaguars hire former #Philadelphia #Eagles staffer Ryan #Paganetti to lead coaching analytics
Former Bears HC Matt Nagy is going back to his old stomping grounds with Andy Reid and the Chiefs.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his projections for the 2022 NFL draft heading into this year's NFL Scouting Combine
Don't buy the idea that the #49ers won't trade Jimmy Garoppolo. There's one key factor that makes the decision a virtual lock.
Tom Brady is gone and a former Mizzou quarterback could be leading the Buccaneers.
With quarterback Carson Wentz looking like he’s on his way out of Indianapolis, one of his former teammates is coming to his defense. During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this week, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said that another fresh start could be a positive for Wentz. “I think he’s going to [more]
Former standout Grambling State QB Doug Williams said he's "very, very disappointed" by the school hiring Art Briles as its new offensive coordinator.
5 potential trade destinations for #Philadelphia #Eagles QB Gardner #Minshew if a deal can be made that makes sense for Howie #Roseman
Watch what Illini head coach Brad Underwood said about Ohio State after the loss to the Buckeyes. Do you agree with his assessment of Malaki Branham? #GoBucks
If you're wondering what #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes thinks of Matt Nagy, here is a look at what he's said about him over the years:
The rollercoaster relationship between Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst is about to take a nosedive. Last month, Rodgers explained the manner in which things have improved between quarterback and executive. Now, as Rodgers continues to contemplate whether he’ll stay with the Packers, ask for a trade, or retire, Gutekunst has publicly [more]
Amid a new report that Aaron Rodgers wants $50 million per year on a new contract, Greg Jennings called the Green Bay Packers quarterback "selfish" during an appearance on Fox Sports' First Things First on Friday. "Aaron Rodgers has been a very ...
The unexpected decision of Troy Aikman to choose ESPN over Amazon will create plenty of questions. Here’s a fairly obvious one: Where does Amazon go now? Al Michaels, who is expected to become the play-by-play announcer for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, reportedly wanted Aikman as the in-booth partner. Andrew Marchand of the New [more]
The 49ers’ safety called out the Chiefs star.
Brock Holt's comments in a recent interview with WEEI highlighted a growing problem in baseball, as our John Tomase explains.
The Bears need to build around Justin Fields, and this new 3-round mock draft has them doing exactly that with two selections.