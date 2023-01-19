Pro Football Focus thinks the Vikings should sign this cornerback

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense struggled throughout the 2022 season. There is disagreement over whether the difficulties were caused by the scheme, the coaches or the players where the answer is actually all of the above.

As the Vikings turn the page and get ready for the 2023 season, they’ll need to make some moves on the defensive side of the ball and Pro Football Focus has an idea on who they should target.

On Wednesday, Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus released an article suggesting one free agent each team should sign in free agency. Spielberger suggested that the Vikings pursue free-agent cornerback Byron Murphy.

Murphy was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and has been a solid player for them for the last four years. If the Vikings were to sign Murphy, it would provide them with stability in the cornerback room while also getting an extremely versatile player. Murphy is a young player who just turned 25 on Wednesday. He can play outside cornerback or in the slot if you need him to. Having that flexibility will help the Vikings construct their roster and cornerback room.

