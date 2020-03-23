For the second year in a row, the Bears are not projected to make a first-round pick in the draft because of the trade for Khalil Mack in 2018 that sent two first-round picks to the Oakland Raiders.



Now, Pro Football Focus is putting the move on blast, warning other general managers not to make a similar splash if their teams aren't solid at quarterback.





Bears are wishing they didn't trade for a star defensive end right now pic.twitter.com/pChCW1BXNw — PFF (@PFF) March 23, 2020





While the Bears would probably love a shot at Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert or Jordan Love (Joe Burrow would never be an option for the Bears as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick), I'm sure Ryan Pace is just as happy having game-wrecker Mack on his team.



Sure, Mack's sack numbers were down in 2019 due to a nagging injury. But his innate ability to force fumbles simply cannot be replicated. His impact on defense forces opposing coaches to game plan against him each and every week. You can't say that about most players.



In fact, you can tell how much the Bears value Mack by their decision to sign fellow pass rusher Robert Quinn for five years and $70 million. Adding Quinn should free up Mack to make even more game-changing plays.



Suffice it to say, Pace probably sleeps well at night knowing he probably has the most feared pass rush in the NFL this season. But if you want to argue that he regrets drafting Mitchell Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and DeShuan Watson... that's a different story.

Story continues

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: 5 players the Bears could still sign in NFL free agency

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Pro Football Focus thinks Bears should regret trading first-round picks for Khalil Mack originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

























