Pro Football Focus tabs Brian Asamoah as breakout candidate in 2023

1
Matt Anderson
·1 min read

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense this past season was one of the worst in the NFL. Fans and the media will point to the scheme, former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell or the aging veterans for the reasons they did not succeed.

As the Vikings look forward to next season, they’ll need players on their roster to step up if they hope to improve. On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus called out linebacker Brian Asamoah, who could be a player to breakout next season.

“The Vikings need to get younger and more athletic on defense, and that’s a cue for linebacker Brian Asamoah to take on a bigger role in 2023. The rookie played just 121 snaps this season but flashed playmaking ability during those snaps — he single-handedly created a turnover with a forced fumble and recovery against the Giants in Week 16.”

With Jordan Hicks and Eric Kendricks as potential cap casualties this offseason, it would allow Asamoah to step into either of those roles and make a big impact next season for the Vikings.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

