Pro Football Focus suggests the Vikings cut this veteran player

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks has been a key player for the Vikings since he was drafted in the second round in 2015. He has consistently been one of the team’s top performers, earning Pro Bowl honors in both 2019 and 2020.

However, on Monday, Pro Football Focus’s Brad Spielberger suggests that the Vikings should cut Kendricks.

“The porous Minnesota defense could be even worse in 2023 given the age of a lot of their top contributors from this past season, but the hiring of defensive coordinator Brian Flores and the potential growth of recent draft picks should inspire some optimism. Flores’ defense is a polar opposite of the system deployed by Ed Donatell, and perhaps tasking Kendricks with more man coverage responsibilities could help him bounce back from his career-low 46.4 coverage grade in 2022. However, Kendricks may also be viewed as a player who has lost a step now on the wrong side of 30.”

Minnesota is currently in a tough spot financially, with a number of players set to become free agents and limited cap space to work with. In order to address their needs and make necessary moves, they may need to cut back on some of their bigger contracts.

Regardless of what decision the Vikings ultimately make, it is clear that Kendricks has been an important part of the team’s success in recent years. His contributions on the field and leadership off the field will be remembered by fans and teammates alike, regardless of where he plays in the future.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire