Pro Football Focus: Steelers WR Chase Claypool is the highest-graded Week 1 rookie





Pro Football Focus handed down the Week 1 highest grade of the 2020 NFL Draft class to Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Why did Claypool have a 90.2 grade, you ask? It’s simple. Though Ben Roethlisberger only targeted him twice, Claypool’s catch rate was 100 percent (for 39 yards). He also contributed a first-down run for eight yards. For PFF, it’s quality over quantity. It’s a small sampling so far, but we’ll take it.

There are plenty of rookies — including the “other Chase” (Washington Football Team’s defensive end, Chase Young), and Kansas City Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Hellaire — who was far more productive. They two had to be; more was asked of them. Chase just needed to do Chase.

Week 1 was just a glimpse of what we’ll see for, hopefully, 224 more weeks.

