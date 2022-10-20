Pro Football Focus selects one Notre Dame player to win national award

Although we are at the unofficial midpoint of the college football season, many outlets have come out with their midseason All-American teams, award winners and front-runner for the four College Football Playoff spots.

Pro Football Focus released their midseason awards and even though I don’t agree with some of them (Alabama’s Bryce Young being the Heisman front runner), there is one we completely agree on, their midseason John Mackey Award winner, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.

The junior has been phenomenal this season, he’s been the best player on the Irish’s team this season. Through six games this season, Mayer has caught 38 balls for 411 yards and 5 touchdowns. Those are All-American type numbers.

Heisman: Bryce Young

Doak Walker: Blake Corum

Biletnikoff: ??? PFF’s Midseason College Football Awards⬇️https://t.co/DDyPal2al0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 20, 2022

Mayer has been the exception on the Irish offense this fall, in fact, he’s been exceptional. The one constant figure for Notre Dame all season should get recognized as one of the best and this, although not official, is a step towards potentially hoisting some hardware for the star Irish tight end after the season ends.

