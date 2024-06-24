Pro Football Focus sees offensive line as Sooners biggest weakenss

It’s preview season in the world of college football, and the Oklahoma Sooners football team got the spotlight this past week from Pro Football Focus in their College Football Preview (subscription required).

PFF gave the Sooners just a 4% chance to win the SEC this year, but did have OU 13th in their power rankings.

Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman, who co-wrote the article, named Oklahoma’s offensive line as their biggest weakness heading into the new season.

Here’s what PFF had to say:

The Sooners won’t return any starting offensive linemen from last season. While SMU transfer Branson Hickman is a terrific addition in the middle, there will be uncertainty around the other four spots.

Hickman was a big get for Bill Bedenbaugh out of the spring transfer portal window. He should be a plug-and-play piece at center to begin the season. Troy Everett and Joshua Bates provide depth in the case of an injury to Hickman.

It may very well be two transfers at the guard positions as well.Febechi Nwaiwu and Geirean Hatchett have the most experience in the room. Nwaiwu comes from North Texas and was a Freshman All-American in 2022. Hatchett is a veteran with big-game experience, transferring in from Washington after playing in the national championship game. Jacob Sexton, Heath Ozaeta and Eugene Brooks headline the homegrown talent at this position.

Rounding out a transfer-heavy offensive line, Michael Tarquin and Spencer Brown could make it five-for-five on o-line starters who weren’t Sooners last year. Tarquin transferred in from USC, while Brown comes by way of Michigan State. Jake Taylor is a younger option at tackle, and Sexton can kick outside if needed.

One thing Bedenbaugh has at his disposal is that many of these players are capable of playing multiple positions. Everett, Nwaiwu, Hatchett, Sexton, and Ozaeta all have some experience lining up at least two different spots. Sexton and Ozaeta could play anywhere but center in a pinch and Hatchett is capable of playing all five positions. He’s lined up at tight end as a blocker for the Huskies before, as well.

Brent Venables has surely heard all of the talk about this unit heading into his third year in Norman. The offensive line looks like the hinge point of the entire 2024 season for the Sooners. Don’t be surprised if these players have a chip on their shoulder and a fire lit underneath them.

After all, they’ve been hearing for months that they aren’t good enough to play in the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire