Pro Football Focus says WR Will Fuller is an overrated free agent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Lane
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Will Fuller is getting to test free agency and see just what the rest of the NFL thinks of his blazing speed and underrated No. 1 receiver skills.

The former Houston Texans 2016 first-round pick is actually considered an overrated free agent according to Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus.

Speed kills. And even if a receiver with pace doesn’t personally reap the benefit of that threat, the effect he has on the offense around him is obvious. This has been the logic with Fuller during his time in Houston despite five straight seasons of failing to crack either 1,000 receiving yards or double-digit touchdowns.

When DeAndre Hopkins was in town, Fuller was the receiver who seemed to make a notable difference to the offense when he played, but that same impact wasn’t there in 2020, even if he had a career year. Fuller produced an overall PFF grade of 86.2, and Deshaun Watson recorded a passer rating of 132.5 when throwing in his direction.

With the franchise tag likely to be used liberally on the top receivers in the class, a team in need of a proven playmaker could throw big money Fuller’s way. He is a nice complementary piece but might not move the needle by himself the way that contract will expect him to. Fuller will also miss the first game of the 2021 season because of a previous suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

What dragged Fuller down was the six-game suspension, which cost him the final five games of 2020 and undoubtedly nixes his Week 1 participation in 2021. However, he was on pace for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns, the first receiver in Texans history to do so since Hopkins in 2018 when he had 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns. Fuller proved he was a No. 1 receiver and not just a complementary piece.

However, just because Fuller isn’t a complementary piece doesn’t mean he isn’t a dependent variable. Fuller’s production came as a result of playing with a three-time Pro Bowler under center. If Fuller goes to a team with a franchise quarterback, he will continue to thrive. If he goes to a younger quarterback or a struggling quarterback, Fuller will produce returns in line with an overrated free agent.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Patriots not expected to franchise tag OG Joe Thuney

    The Patriots placed the franchise tag on guard Joe Thuney in 2020, but they will not be doing the same in 2021, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Thuney will not receive the tag, and is likely to enter free agency. He will be one of the top offensive linemen on the market, and will likely be the most sought-after guard. The news on Thuney comes on the same day that the Patriots agreed to terms on a trade for tackle Trent Brown

  • Jets salary cap update: Where does New York stand after tagging Marcus Maye?

    Jets Wire takes a look at how much salary cap space Joe Douglas has to work with in free agency after franchise tagging Marcus Maye.

  • Report: Jason McCourty plans to play in 2021, hit unrestricted free agency

    The 33-year-old cornerback plans to continue his NFL career.

  • Cowboys re-signing Dak Prescott narrows market for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

    The Dallas Cowboys finally committed long-term to QB Dak Prescott. How does that impact the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson?

  • NASA-SpaceX launch of next International Space Station crew pushed to April 22

    The next launch window for a NASA crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket has been pushed back by at least another two days, to no earlier than April 22, the space agency said. SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, had been scheduled to carry its second "operational" space station team into orbit for NASA in late March from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

  • What to expect from 2021 NCAA Tournament after it was cancelled in 2020

    Sports Pulse: Will college basketball make a mark on the sports world this season

  • Could the Texans sign Tyrod Taylor to help with the problems at QB?

    The Houston Texans have questions that need to be answered at quarterback, and Tyrod Taylor, who has ties to David Culley, could help out.

  • WATCH: Texans debut new digital series ‘Building the Texans’

    The Houston Texans have launched a new digital series entitled "Building the Texans," which is about the team's work throughout the offseason.

  • Rockets sign Anthony Lamb to two-way contract, cut Mason Jones

    Lamb, who was previously in the NBA G League, averaged 18.2 points and 8.8 rebounds with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

  • Panthers should stick with Teddy Bridgewater, two former Carolina QBs say. Here’s why

    “If Coach Rhule wants him to do that, that’s your head coach and you’ve got to get better in the offseason,” Jake Delhomme said. “If a coach told me that, I’d be damned if I didn’t do it.”

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Jab Neutralizes Virus Variant In Brazil: Reuters

    According to a lab study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine can neutralize a new variant of the coronavirus in Brazil, reported Reuters. The scientists said the neutralizing ability was roughly equivalent to the vaccine’s effect on a previous version of the virus from last year. Pfizer found that its vaccine neutralized other variants first identified in the U.K. and South Africa as per the interim data from the lab study. Although, the shot was slightly less effective against mutations in the South Africa variant. Pfizer believes its current vaccine is highly likely to still protect against the South African variant. Separately, Terumo Corp (OTCMKT: TRUMF) said that it had developed a new syringe capable of getting seven doses out of each vial of PFE’s COVID-19 vaccine, reports Reuters. Currently, the vials can hold five doses. Six doses can be drawn with special syringes. The health ministry approved the design, and Terumo will begin production at the end of March. Terumo aims to make 20 million units this year. Price Action: PFE shares are 0.96% higher at $34.68 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday. BNTX closed 6.1% lower at $90.29 on Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUS Scientists Not Convinced Of One-Shot Regimen For Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines: WSJPhilippines, Moderna Reach 13M Vaccine Doses Supply Pact© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Senate plots return of tool to direct spending to certain districts

    With the Senate done battling over President Biden's coronavirus rescue package, it's preparing to tackle another priority: earmarks.Driving the news: Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), the top members on the Senate Appropriations Committee, are expected to work out a deal restoring the congressional spending tool in the coming weeks, committee aides tell Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEarmarks give lawmakers the power to direct spending to pay for special projects in their districts. They've already been reintroduced in the House.The process faces tougher obstacles in the Senate, given its razor-thin majority, though lawmakers are hopeful Leahy can reach an agreement with Shelby.Two Democratic committee aides tell Axios that if Republicans refuse to come on board, they expect Leahy will drop earmarks altogether rather than try to push through a Democrat-only proposal.Behind the scenes: For years, Appropriations Committee members have privately complained about the absence of earmarks.“Congress has the power of the purse laid out by the Constitution, directing where U.S. taxpayer dollars will go," a committee aide said."The idea that some bureaucrat in D.C. has a better idea of where funding should go in these districts and states, than the representatives themselves, is absurd."The aide said most Appropriations Committee members share the sentiment.Leahy and other pro-earmarks lawmakers have a couple of tools to help restore earmarks:Joe Biden. He was very effective in using earmarks while in the Senate, and successfully used them to get funding for Dover Air Force Base and other projects in Delaware.While no one in the executive branch will openly admit they like earmarks, since they cede power to Congress, the president "certainly understands earmarks and their value," one aide said.Biden has been quiet about the topic, a sign he's giving Congress breathing room to negotiate.Fresh guardrails. Democrats plan to implement new restrictions making it far more difficult to misuse earmarks.A series of scandals involving members abusing the process prompted a moratorium on earmarks in 2011.The new rules would limit the number of requests each lawmaker can make; require each earmark to have community support; cap total funding projects to 1% of all discretionary spending, and require members to post their earmark requests on their websites.The bottom line: The longer they stray from 2011 and the more turnover in their chambers, members of Congress will find it more difficult to reinstitute them.Go deeper: Here come Earmarks 2.0.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • How ‘Coming 2 America’ Landed a Megan Thee Stallion Song and Cameos by En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Gladys Knight

    Like the 1988 comedy, “Coming to America,” its sequel 33 years later also features its share of memorable musical moments. Director Craig Brewer, who worked with Eddie Murphy on “Dolemite Is My Name,” knew how passionate people were about the original and “didn’t want to mess anything up,” he tells Variety. The director wanted to […]

  • Prince Harry says his family cut him off financially

    Prince Harry tells Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive interview on CBS that the royal family cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020. See more here.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit Enshrined in Relief Bill Could Substantially Cut Poverty — and Lift Academic Performance

    The House of Representatives is expected to approve the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief package at the center of President Biden’s domestic agenda — on Tuesday. While education observers will celebrate the inclusion of billions of dollars in aid to schools, one of its tax provisions also holds indirect but […]

  • Thoughts on Packers attempting to trade OLB Preston Smith

    Breaking down the Packers' attempt to trade veteran edge rusher Preston Smith.

  • Calls to #AbolishTheMonarchy went viral after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

    Calls for the abolition of the British monarchy were made on social media following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

  • Dak Prescott’s contract makes Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ deal look like a bargain

    Prescott became the latest quarterback to sign a new contract agreeing to a four-year deal with the Cowboys on Monday night.

  • Patrick Peterson likes J.J. Watt signing, playing with him “out of my control”

    Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said last month that he hopes the team can work out a new deal with impending free agent cornerback Patrick Peterson, but nothing has come together with less than a week to go before Peterson can speak to other teams. The Cardinals spent some of the time between those comments and [more]

  • Why Cubs' Kris Bryant likely won't hit in another Home Run Derby

    Hitting bombs is more tiring than you think