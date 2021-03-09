Pro Football Focus says this was the Bears’ best NFL draft decision in the last five years

The Telegraph

There is "nothing to suggest the virus is going away any time soon", the Government's most senior scientific advisers have said, as they revealed "all the modelling" suggests a significant surge will occur later this year. Sage modelling has suggested that even under the most optimistic set of assumptions, at least a further 30,000 Covid-19 deaths could occur. Professor Chris Whitty , the chief medical officer, told the science and technology committee that despite the vaccine rollout he expected a "significant" and "substantial" surge. He added: "All the modelling suggests at some point we will get a surge in the virus. We hope it doesn't happen soon - it might happen later in the summer if we open up gradually, or if there is a seasonal effect it might happen over the next autumn and winter. "But all the modelling suggests there is going to be a further surge, and when it happens it will find the people who have not been vaccinated or where the vaccine has not worked. Some of them will be hospitalised and sadly some of them will die." Sir Patrick Vallance added: "There is nothing to suggest the virus is going away any time soon. It may be a winter virus that comes back over winters, with an increase in infection rates."