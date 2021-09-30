Pro Football Focus: Saints’ Marshon Lattimore is NFL’s No. 1 cornerback

Marshon Lattimore isn’t resting on his laurels, or the record-setting contract extension he signed going into the season opener. The New Orleans Saints cornerback is the highest-graded player at his position from Pro Football Focus, earning an 88.0 overall defensive grade.

His grades for run defense (78.3) and tackling (84.2) are each ranked tenth-best among the league’s corners, while his coverage grade (87.1) ties Dallas Cowboys sensation Trevon Diggs for the No. 1 spot. Lattimore is also tied with a few others for the fourth-most passes broken up (3) and sixth for incompletions forced by tight coverage (3).

That’s impressive even before you consider Lattimore missed Week 2’s game with the Carolina Panthers while recovering from thumb surgery, and that he played against the New England Patriots a week later with a cast covering his hand — which didn’t keep him from icing the game with an interception in its final seconds.

Lattimore’s biggest problem in the NFL has been consistency. He’d bring incredible intensity to a matchup with Mike Evans before getting dusted by Allen Lazard the next game. But now it looks like he’s flipped a switch and is completely dialed in on shutting down every opponent who lines up against him, not just those that have the skills to challenge him. He’s grown up and hit his stride at the perfect time.

And the Saints are reaping the benefits. New Orleans’ pass defense is tied for the fifth-fewest touchdown passes allowed (3) while matching Dallas for the league lead in interceptions (6) and ceding 1.8 fewer net yards per pass attempt than the Cowboys. Lattimore’s secondary is dominating their opponents.

This couldn’t be happening at a better time. Having Lattimore under contract through 2026 in the prime of his career (he just turned 25 in May) as the tip of the spear for a defense ushering in the post-Drew Brees era will do so much to sustain success for the Saints. Whether Jameis Winston is the answer or not at quarterback doesn’t matter too much right now in September. So long as the defense keeps playing well, the Saints have time to continue evaluating Winston and all their other options.

