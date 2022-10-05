Pro Football Focus rates these Patriots CBs as best in coverage entering Week 5

PFF rates these Patriots CBs as best in coverage entering Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the biggest question marks for the New England Patriots defense entering the 2022 NFL season was who would step up and fill the No. 1 cornerback role.

Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson have been that guy in recent seasons, but both left Foxboro over the last year. Jalen Mills was expected to step into that position entering Week 1, but two other players have risen to the occasion through four games.

Jonathan Jones and rookie Jack Jones are Pro Football Focus' top-graded cornerbacks in single coverage this season. Jonathan Jones has a grade of 91.5, while Jack Jones comes in at 90.8 entering Week 5. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (85.1) is in third.

Jack Jones had an eventful Week 4 versus the Green Bay Packers. He forced and recovered a fumble in the first quarter, and then he had a pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers just before halftime. He also had trouble stopping the run and allowed a few completions when targeted. But overall, it was a good performance for the 2022 fourth-round draft pick.

Jonathan Jones has tallied two forced fumbles, three passes defensed and one interception in four games. The 29-year-old veteran has played inside as a slot cornerback for most of his career, but he's made a smooth transition to the outside in 2022.

The Jones' face a tough test Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Gillette Stadium. The Lions passing offense ranks fifth in the league in yards and tied for first in touchdowns. Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for 378 yards with four touchdowns and one interception against the Seattle Seahawks last week, even though his No. 1 target, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, didn't play due to injury.

The Patriots will need another strong performance from Jonathan and Jack Jones to beat the Lions and avoid a rare three-game losing streak.