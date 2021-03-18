Pro Football Focus ranks Washington's free agency second only to Patriots

PFF ranks Washington's free agency second only to Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Through the first three-plus days since NFL free agency opened, the Washington Football team has added a trio of impact players to its roster.

By reportedly signing wide receiver Curtis Samuel, cornerback William Jackson III, and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington has now acquired three players that will likely play a major role in the Burgundy and Gold's quest to repeat as NFC East champions.

Quantity-wise, Washington has not signed as many players as the New England Patriots or Jacksonville Jaguars, who have each added 10 or so players to its roster.

But, according to analytics-based website Pro Football Focus, only New England has improved its roster thus far in free agency more than Washington.

According to PFF's offseason improvement index, the Patriots have a WAR change (wins above replacement based on roster additions) of 0.35 wins, while Washington comes in second at 0.30.

Both teams come in far ahead of PFF's third-best team, the New York Jets, who have a WAR of 0.17.

Washington still has plenty of holes to fill on its roster, including linebacker, left tackle and free safety. And, with only three signings thus far for the club, Washington still has room to make more additions.

But, with the acquisitions Ron Rivera and his staff have already made this offseason, the franchise should be primed to be even better come 2021.

