Pro Football Focus ranks top 10 quarterback units in college football
Pro Football Focus released its rankings for their top-10 quarterback units in college football. LSU made the list and ranked as the No. 2 unit.
Jayden Daniels shocked a lot of critics with his performance against the SEC last year. It’s no secret that, apart from his freshman season, he wasn’t doing very well at Arizona State. He turned the tables in Year 1 on the bayou as he led LSU to a 10-win season in Brian Kelly’s first year.
Add to that Garrett Nussmeier, one of the most talented gunslingers in the country and a guy that Kelly can trust to lead this team if anything happens to Daniels.
Here’s a rundown of the full top 10.
North Carolina Tar Heels
Expected Starter: Drake Maye
Notable Backups: Tad Hudson, Jefferson Boaz
I think the Tar Heels ranking mainly rests on the shoulders of Maye. Maye has the potential to win the Heisman Trophy this fall.
Oklahoma Sooners
Expected Starter: Dillon Gabriel
Notable Backup: Jackson Arnold
This one is questionable for me. Oklahoma has the ninth-best quarterback room after going 6-7 last fall. I’m not buying it.
Georgia Bulldogs
Expected Starter: Carson Beck
Notable Backups: Brock Vandargriff, Gunner Stockton
The back-to-back defending national champions come in at No. 8 on the list. This is a room with a lot of talent that isn’t proven yet.
Tennessee Volunteers
Expected Starter: Joe Milton III
Notable Backup: Nico Iamaleava
Milton showed in Tennessee’s bowl game win over Clemson that he has the talent to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Add to that the No. 1 overall quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, and you have a recipe for success.
Washington Huskies
Expected Starter: Michael Penix Jr.
Notable Backup: Dylan Morris
Penix is a really talented quarterback, but the jury is still out on if he can put up numbers with the best of the best. Morris put up crazy numbers in 2021 so if anything crazy happens, he can be successful.
Oregon Ducks
Expected Starter: Bo Nix
Notable Backups: Ty Thompson, Austin Novosad
Bo Nix looked like a Heisman candidate outside of the SEC. He got out of Auburn and nearly led the Oregon Ducks to the College Football Playoffs. I still don’t think he really wanted another shot at Georgia.
Ole Miss Rebels
Expected Starter: Jaxson Dart
Notable Backups: Spencer Sanders, Walker Howard, Austin Simmons
Lane Kiffin has turned Ole Miss into a ‘Transfer U’ for quarterbacks. Dart (USC), Sanders (Oklahoma State), and White (LSU) will all battle for the starting job on day one. Simmons is the only guy in the group that is an actual Ole Miss recruit.
Texas Longhorns
Expected Starter: Quinn Ewers
Notable Backups: Arch Manning, Maalik Murphy
Ewers and Arch Manning will be getting a lot of talk in the media about how one of them should be the starter, but I think people are overlooking Maalik Murphy. Murphy was redshirted as a freshman last fall, but if you check out any footage of him playing, he looks like Cam Newton 2.0.
LSU Tigers
Expected Starter: Jayden Daniels
Notable Backups: Garrett Nussmeier, Rickie Collins
There were a lot of questions surrounding Daniels after he transferred to LSU from Arizona State. He silenced all of the doubters by leading the Tigers to a 10-win season last year. His goal this fall is to win a national championship on the bayou.
USC Trojans
Expected Starter: Caleb Williams
Notable Backups: Miller Moss, Malachi Nelson
The defending Heisman Trophy winner puts USC on top of the list. Adding Malachi Nelson to an already talented quarterback room only further cements how good this group is.
