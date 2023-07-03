Pro Football Focus ranks top 10 quarterback units in college football

Pro Football Focus released its rankings for their top-10 quarterback units in college football. LSU made the list and ranked as the No. 2 unit.

Jayden Daniels shocked a lot of critics with his performance against the SEC last year. It’s no secret that, apart from his freshman season, he wasn’t doing very well at Arizona State. He turned the tables in Year 1 on the bayou as he led LSU to a 10-win season in Brian Kelly’s first year.

Add to that Garrett Nussmeier, one of the most talented gunslingers in the country and a guy that Kelly can trust to lead this team if anything happens to Daniels.

Here’s a rundown of the full top 10.

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Expected Starter : Drake Maye

Notable Backups: Tad Hudson, Jefferson Boaz

I think the Tar Heels ranking mainly rests on the shoulders of Maye. Maye has the potential to win the Heisman Trophy this fall.

Oklahoma Sooners

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Expected Starter : Dillon Gabriel

Notable Backup: Jackson Arnold

This one is questionable for me. Oklahoma has the ninth-best quarterback room after going 6-7 last fall. I’m not buying it.

Georgia Bulldogs

Syndication: Online Athens

Expected Starter : Carson Beck

Notable Backups: Brock Vandargriff, Gunner Stockton

The back-to-back defending national champions come in at No. 8 on the list. This is a room with a lot of talent that isn’t proven yet.

Tennessee Volunteers

Expected Starter : Joe Milton III

Notable Backup: Nico Iamaleava

Milton showed in Tennessee’s bowl game win over Clemson that he has the talent to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Add to that the No. 1 overall quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, and you have a recipe for success.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Expected Starter : Michael Penix Jr.

Notable Backup: Dylan Morris

Penix is a really talented quarterback, but the jury is still out on if he can put up numbers with the best of the best. Morris put up crazy numbers in 2021 so if anything crazy happens, he can be successful.

Oregon Ducks

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Expected Starter : Bo Nix

Notable Backups: Ty Thompson, Austin Novosad

Bo Nix looked like a Heisman candidate outside of the SEC. He got out of Auburn and nearly led the Oregon Ducks to the College Football Playoffs. I still don’t think he really wanted another shot at Georgia.

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Expected Starter : Jaxson Dart

Notable Backups: Spencer Sanders, Walker Howard, Austin Simmons

Lane Kiffin has turned Ole Miss into a ‘Transfer U’ for quarterbacks. Dart (USC), Sanders (Oklahoma State), and White (LSU) will all battle for the starting job on day one. Simmons is the only guy in the group that is an actual Ole Miss recruit.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Expected Starter : Quinn Ewers

Notable Backups: Arch Manning, Maalik Murphy

Ewers and Arch Manning will be getting a lot of talk in the media about how one of them should be the starter, but I think people are overlooking Maalik Murphy. Murphy was redshirted as a freshman last fall, but if you check out any footage of him playing, he looks like Cam Newton 2.0.

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Expected Starter : Jayden Daniels

Notable Backups: Garrett Nussmeier, Rickie Collins

There were a lot of questions surrounding Daniels after he transferred to LSU from Arizona State. He silenced all of the doubters by leading the Tigers to a 10-win season last year. His goal this fall is to win a national championship on the bayou.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The defending Heisman Trophy winner puts USC on top of the list. Adding Malachi Nelson to an already talented quarterback room only further cements how good this group is.

