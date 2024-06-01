Pro Football Focus ranks top running back rooms. Where is Ohio State?

It’s no secret that the Ohio State football team has a ton of talent coming back. And while everyone likes to talk about how talented the defense will be, there’s plenty of it on the offensive end as well.

Look no further than the duo at the running back position as proof of the talent at the skill positions on that side of the ball. It could be argued that the Buckeyes have one of the best backfields in the country with both TreVeyeon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins looking to make opposing defensive coordinators scratch their heads.

But don’t just take our word for it. In fact, Pro Football Focus released its top ten backfields in college football for 2024 and Ohio State was at the very top. Rounding out the top ten was UCF (2), Georgia (3), Penn State (4), Ole Miss (5), Miami (FL) (6), Oregon (7), Kansas (8), Kansas State (9), and West Virginia (10).

Top 10 Running Backs Rooms in College Football🔥 (Via: @MaxChadwickCFB) pic.twitter.com/0kUfd8b1dh — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 31, 2024

While the Buckeyes are in great shape in the running back room, they will need the quarterback position and offensive line to have improved play from last season to crush all of the goals for this season.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire