Pro Football Focus ranks Seahawks 2023 roster just outside top 10

The annual underrating of the Seattle Seahawks is well in effect. No matter the year or what happened in the previous season, it always seems as if the national media is rather bearish on the Seahawks.

Seattle was widely picked to be among the worst teams in football in 2022, and yet they finished with nine wins and a playoff spot. Despite a strong offseason improving key weaknesses and adding to strengths, it seems as if it wasn’t enough to get a little more love.

Per Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman at PFF, the Seahawks are just outside the Top 10 at No. 11 on their list.

“The gap will widen between the haves and have-nots in the NFC West. Seattle had an excellent offseason. The rookie class and Bobby Wagner fit in seamlessly. They should secure four wins against the Cardinals and Rams. They don’t match up well with the 49ers and Geno Smith may regress a bit, but there’s enough talent here to post a winning record and contend for a wild-card berth.”

There you have it, folks. The NFC has never been more wide open but the best Seattle can hope for is apparently nine or ten more wins and a Wild Card appearance. Never mind the fact John Lynch, general manager of the same 49ers Seattle “doesn’t match up well” with, has openly admitted they feel the Seahawks coming. Or perhaps ignoring the very real possibility of Philadelphia taking a step back from a Super Bowl hangover.

Granted, coming in at No. 11 is hardly akin to being a bottom-20 roster. But Seattle has one of the best wide receiving corps in the league, a strong running back stable, and a secondary that looks to punish opposing offenses week in, week out.

Ultimately it will have to be played out on the field. But looking at it on paper, No. 11 does feel a bit too low.

