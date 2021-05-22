Round 3 from Kiawah Island:

PGA Championship leaderboard: Phil Mickelson has the lead all to himself; get the updates

Pro Football Focus ranks Seahawks offensive weapons ahead of season

Pro Football Focus released their position rankings ahead of the 2021 season and ranked the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive stars highly in the process.

Quarterback Russell Wilson ranked fourth among all quarterbacks in the league, trailing only Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers. Chris Carson ranked eighth among running backs, and DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett slotted in at No. 15 and No. 22 among wide receivers, respectively.

The Seahawks re-signed Carson to a two-year contract this offseason, while Metcalf could set himself up for a lucrative extension if he performs exceptionally this upcoming season. Lockett is signed through 2025 and will play out the rest of his prime in Seattle for the foreseeable future.

In a strong NFC West, the Seahawks and their deadliest weapons must play up to their full potential in 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • As winds shift, expect a different Kiawah for PGA final round

    The winds that have battered and buffeted players for three days at the PGA Championship are forecast to flip and transform the Ocean Course into an entirely different test.

  • Bears rookie WR Dazz Newsome has chip on shoulder: ‘I saw a kicker go before me’

    Bears rookie WR Dazz Newsome discussed the massive chip he has on his shoulder following how long it took for him to be drafted.

  • NFL Team Preview: Dolphins are better in reality than for fantasy

    The Dolphins added some interesting pieces this offseason, but it's not clear what kind of fantasy impact the team will make in 2021. Our analysts take a closer look.

  • Texans C Justin Britt says he felt ‘unwanted’ by Seahawks, left on good terms

    New Houston Texans center Justin Britt says he felt "unwanted" by the Seattle Seahawks, who drafted him in 2014 and kept him through the 2019 season.

  • Suns draw defending champ Lakers in return to NBA playoffs

    In arguably the most intriguing opening-round matchup, the No. 7 seed Lakers enter the series as a slight betting favorite over the No. 2 seed Suns, according to FanDuel. The main reason is obvious: Los Angeles has a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis after both superstars missed big chunks of the regular season with injuries.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • Hamilton unhappy after poor qualifying effort at Monaco

    Lewis Hamilton declined to publicly criticize Mercedes after a botched qualifying effort at the Monaco Grand Prix. Hamilton might have picked up a few spots on the starting grid but the seven-time Formula One champion was not able to finish his final qualifying lap because the session ended when pole-sitter Charles Leclerc crashed with 18 seconds remaining in Saturday's session. Hamilton felt Mercedes struggled with tires.

  • Super Golf League plans unravelling with big names poised to reject breakaway project

    Proposals for a golf Super League are seemingly unravelling with some of the top targets primed to announce they will not be signing up to the breakaway circuit. Telegraph Sport revealed earlier this month that players such as world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose were being offered up to $50m up front to agree to a multi-year deal with Super Golf League, the Saudi-backed enterprise. The PGA Tour reacted to what it perceived as an existential threat by declaring that any rebels would face a lifetime ban. The European Tour quickly backed their US counterparts and here at the US PGA Championship earlier this week, Seth Waugh, the chief executive of the body that jointly runs the Ryder Cup, confirmed that they would be ineligible from the Ryder Cup, as well as this major. It is understood that the Masters would also bang the gates shut on any exiles. In light of all this, it was obviously a tense meeting when the player agents met with the Saudi negotiators in the vicinity here on Tuesday. Sources say they could not deliver the assurances that many in the room were seeking and it became clear that with the Tours willing to play hardball to protect their products it would end up in a legal fight. “That could take years to go through the courts and the pros and their teams realised it would be a big gamble that could result in them being cast into the wilderness until a definitive verdict came through,” an insider said. “Especially with the public kickback, it could be PR suicide.” With the issue dominating the conversation in the golf world, the PGA Tour is understandably keen for the named superstars to come out and state their intentions to remain with the status quo. Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, would not comment when asked by Telegraph Sport on Saturday to confirm or deny that the world No 1 would soon be expressing his decision to stick with the Tour, while Rose’s agent, Mark Steinberg, had not replied to a similar query at time of publication. Phil Mickelson has also been in the sights - with the joint halfway leader here apparently primed as the front man. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler were the others who showed an interest in the advances of the Saudis, who signalled that they meant business by buying a multi-million dollar house in Jupiter, Florida where so many of the game’s elite reside. Yet even if, as expected, the players issue their scripted withdrawals next week, the Saudis will not walk away. They will simply try another route to the top table. They have been in talks with the Asian Tour for the past month and with a huge sponsorship deal of up to $65 million per annum they could effectively take control of the male game’s third biggest circuit. They could do the same with the Sunshine Tour in Africa, the Australasian Tour, the Korean Tour and the Japan Tour. This would give the Saudis credibility and from there they could challenge the establishment from a less radical standpoint. This might be the end of the chapter, but perhaps not the whole story.

  • Braves-Pirates game gets so out of hand that Ronald Acuña Jr. tries to hit left-handed

    No one tell Tony La Russa.

  • Jaguars forget to blur out draft board, showing a WR with same grade as Trevor Lawrence

    We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • Jaguars said that the NFL made them wait 7 minutes before selecting Trevor Lawrence at the draft

    Fans weren't happy that the Jaguars took so long to select Trevor Lawrence at the draft. Now, it seems, they can blame the league.

  • Stephen Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • What do some NFL execs think of Aaron Rodgers’ trade value? It's more debatable than you might expect

    Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.

  • Soccer-Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record on final day

    MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he netted for the 41st time in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg. The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record of 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Green flag: 2:43 […]

  • Ex-MLB catcher Erik Kratz claims Rockies were caught using Astros-esque sign-stealing scheme in 2018

    The 2018 Rockies won 91 games, their best season since 2009.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Former NHL forward Derek Roy retires from pro hockey

    Former NHL forward Derek Roy announced his retirement from professional hockey. He played in 738 regular-season games over 11 seasons in the NHL before embarking on a six-season stay in Europe. "After a lot of thinking, I have made the decision to retire from playing professional hockey," Roy posted to Instagram.

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.