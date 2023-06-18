Pro Football Focus ranks Seahawks receiver corps in top 5

The Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver corps is widely regarded as one of the best in the NFL, thanks to the likes of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett headlining the group.

Fortunately, this is not just an opinion held by the 12th Man. Recently, Trevor Sikkema at Pro Football Focus started to rank receiving corps in the NFL. Naturally, Cincinnati, and Miami made the top three. But the Seahawks came in at No. 5 overall.

“I mentioned the Bengals having the best receiver trio in the league, but Seattle might not be far behind. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett combined for 190 catches for 2,256 receiving yards a season ago, with both players grading above 77.0. Now, they’ll add first-round receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who recorded a 92.1 receiving grade and exceeded 1,600 receiving yards as just a true sophomore at Ohio State in 2022.”

Unfortunately, the 12’s will most certainly notice Sikkema put the San Francisco 49ers ahead of Seattle. Fans of the Seahawks will surely disagree with this, but perhaps Seattle has the opportunity to overtake the Niners surely this coming season… especially if Dee Eskridge finally breaks out.

