Pro Football Focus ranks Marvin Mims as the No. 8 returning wide receiver in college football

In some ways, it seems like ages ago when Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims addressed his future with OU. Two days before Oklahoma’s bowl game versus the Ducks, Mims indicated that he planned on returning to Oklahoma, but that an official decision hadn’t been made yet.

“I definitely want to be here. I haven’t made that much of a decision yet, but I still want to be here. I’m pretty sure that everyone playing in this bowl game still wants to be here, too. There have been some departures to go to other schools and stuff like that, but me being here, I definitely want to be in the crimson and cream next season,” Mims said on Dec. 27.

Mims was his typical explosive self against Oregon. The Frisco, Texas, native hauled in a 55-yard touchdown grab to put OU in front 23-3 and the Sooners would go on to top the Ducks 47-32.

Obviously, much has changed since then. True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal and OU has brought in UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Sooners also hosted USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart and USC transfer tight end Michael Trigg on recent visits, though that pair is yet to make a decision on their future.

All of this meant Mims’ future could still be up in the air.

Oklahoma’s first workouts with Jerry Schmidt, the Sooners’ new director of sports enhancement and strength and conditioning, began this week and Mims was in attendance.

We working with Coach Schmidt!! 💪🏾 https://t.co/STQo7D2tYL — Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) January 19, 2022

That indicates Mims is here to stay at Oklahoma. It’s huge news for Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as he looks to tailor his first offense in Norman around Mims’ talents.

Pro Football Focus ranked Mims as college football’s No. 8 returning wide receiver. Here’s what Pro Football Focus had to say about Mims.

Mims has yet to be a full-time starter, but his skill set and level of production as a true freshman and sophomore were too good to ignore. He owns an 86.5 receiving grade, 19.1 yards per catch, 3.14 yards per route run and a 143.8 passer rating when targeted since 2020. Over that span, Mims has turned 34.4% of his targets into a gain of 15 or more yards, the third-highest rate in the Power Five. He should be a vital piece to Jeff Lebby’s offense in 2022. – Pro Football Focus.

Over the course of his OU career, Mims has caught 69 passes for 1,315 receiving yards. Mims was Oklahoma’s leading receiver each of the past two seasons and he finished the 2021 season with 705 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound wide receiver was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention choice by the league’s head coaches for his work this past season.

During the 2020 season, Mims tied the Big 12 true freshman record and set the OU freshman record with nine touchdown receptions. He earned freshman All-America honors from The Athletic and ESPN and was selected second-team All-Big 12 by the Big 12’s head coaches and media.

According to Pro Football Focus, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy checked in as college football’s No. 4 returning wide receiver, former OU wide receiver Mario Williams is No. 6 and TCU’s Quentin Johnston is No. 9.

