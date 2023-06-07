Pro Football Focus ranks Ken Walker just outside top 10 RBs for 2023

Few teams around the NFL are as loaded as the Seahawks are at the running back position. While it’s not a great use of draft resources in the modern game, Seattle’s penchant for picking running backs early has given them one of the game’s most-talented backfields despite losing Rashaad Penny to the Eagles in free agency.

At the top of the depth chart is second-year back Ken Walker, who was in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022. This year Pro Football Focus has him ranked No. 12 at his position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Walker was a little boom or bust in his rookie season, as was evidenced by his 23.7% stuff rate (rushes for no gain or a loss of yards). But when it was the “boom” part of that equation, it was special. He finished 12th in the league in total missed tackles forced (37) and 10th in explosive runs (29). And that’s while starting only 11 games.”

While Walker’s future looks bright, he may eventually have to fend off rookie running back Zach Charbonnet to maintain his position as the starter.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Sights and sounds from Day 1 of mandatory minicamp

NFL Network predicts each game on Seattle’s schedule

Power Rankings: Where all 32 teams stand right now

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire