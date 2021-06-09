Pro Football Focus ranks John Harbaugh as one of the best coaches in NFL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Baltimore Ravens have seen plenty of success under longtime head coach John Harbaugh. Since being hired in 2008, Harbaugh has been able to lead Baltimore to a 129-79 (.620) regular season record, while also having a 11-8 (.579) record in the playoffs. He has been a beacon of consistency, as the Ravens have been competitive in almost every single season since his arrival.

When ranking his top head coaches entering the 2021 NFL season, Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus gave Harbaugh the respect he deserves, ranking him as the second-best coach in the NFL. When describing his decision to give Harbaugh the No. 2 spot on his list, Eager mentioned his consistency and adaptability as key reasons.

“Harbaugh is the second-most tenured coach in the NFL, and he will forever have a place in lists like these after getting a team quarterbacked by Joe Flacco across the finish line in 2012. What is most impressive about Harbaugh is how much he’s adapted to the needs of the NFL circa 2021.”

Eager went into more detail, even going as far as saying that Harbaugh has “a Hall of Fame case”.

“Whether it’s by building defenses from back to front, adapting his team to suit the needs of a once-in-a-generation talent at the quarterback position or listening to the math on fourth-down decision-making (he went for it 64% of the time when he should have in 2020, among the league’s highest rates), Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in the league currently and has a Hall of Fame case to make.”

The only coach that was ranked above Harbaugh was Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Harbaugh and Reid have plenty of experience working together, as the two were on the same staff with the Philadelphia Eagles. Harbaugh is part of the Reid coaching tree, and the two are still very good friends.

Harbaugh will look to improve upon his already impressive resumé in 2021. He has the talent, the players, and the staff to do so, and it should be another great year for Baltimore under his leadership.

Recommended Stories

  • John Harbaugh thinks J.K. Dobbins has ‘made strides’ as a pass catcher

    The Baltimore Ravens will be relying on J.K. Dobbins during the 2021 season. John Harbaugh said Dobbins has made strides as a pass catcher

  • Brazil squad agrees to play in Copa America despite concerns

    Brazil's national soccer squad has agreed to play in the Copa America despite expressing concerns over the late decision to stage the continental tournament in its home country. Players used social media to publish a message saying they are “unsatisfied" with South American soccer's governing body, CONMEBOL, which decided to move the tournament to Brazil after Colombia and Argentina were dropped as co-hosts. “For multiple reasons, humanitarian or of professional nature, we are unsatisfied with the leading of Copa America by CONMEBOL, no matter if it were hosted belatedly in Chile or in Brazil.”

  • Fells Point business owners send letter to leaders following recent weekend violence

    Nearly 40 Fells Point business owners sent a letter to Baltimore leaders on Tuesday, threatening to withhold tax and permit payments if the city doesn't respond to their requests.

  • Baltimore Ravens Owner Donates $4 Million to HBCUs in Honor of Ex-GM Ozzie Newsome

    Aside from maybe mumbo sauce, former Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome is about the closest thing to God you’ll find in the DMV area. Since stepping down from his position three years ago, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has struggled to find the right way to honor Newsome’s legacy as one of the greatest NFL execs in the history of ever, as well as thank him for gift wrapping Lamar Jackson to the team on his way out the door.

  • Mark O’Meara to give golf clinic at Pebble Beach, ‘the prettiest place in the world’

    "One of my favorite holes is the 18th hole. I think it's just a classic, great par-5 finishing hole and lots of things can happen."

  • Kyle Shanahan believes Jimmy Garoppolo had 'best spring' with 49ers

    Kyle Shanahan believes Jimmy Garoppolo had his best OTAs since joining the 49ers.

  • Saquon Barkley -- and Giants -- taking right approach by not rushing ACL rehab

    The Giants need Saquon Barkley for the season – as much of the full season as possible. They need him 100 percent. They don’t need him to rush.

  • Why the Nets are dominating the Bucks in Eastern Conference playoffs

    SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina break down how the Nets have turned have turned their series against the Bucks into a laugher.

  • Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Game 7 Recap

    On Sunday, June 6th, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers entered game 7 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Throughout the series, both teams were unable to win at home. Luka Doncic fought hard for his team by scoring 46 points, but the Clippers were not ready for their season to end. Kawhi Leonard finished with 28 points leading the Clippers to a 126 111 victory. The Los Angeles Clippers will move on and play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, June 8th.

  • Jim Harbaugh's Status Is A Top College Football Storyline Heading Into 2021

    The offseason prior to the 2020 college football season was wild. While things across the country have calmed down and sports are just about back to normal, Michigan has had an interesting offseason once again, albeit the storylines have much more to do with actual football than they did a year ago. Head coach Jim Harbaugh signed a contract through the 2025 season and has seen his base salary diminish by roughly half of what it was in 2020.

  • Manchin Again at the Center of the Democrats' Agenda Troubles

    The matching color palette was a nice touch when members of the Senate Democrats’ Leadership team came out of a closed-door lunch meeting with all members yesterday: a pink tie on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a pink blouse on Democrats’ policy maven Sen. Patty Murray and a pink jacket on messaging chief Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Each tried to project a sense of unity among the Democratic caucus. Most of the questions tossed at Schumer during his weekly news conference were about the Democratic agenda’s apparent stuck-in-the-mud status.

  • Why WWE Stock Jumped 21.5% Today

    World Wrestling Entertainment stock was trending on the Reddit board Wall Street Bets this morning, and little else was needed to push the stock higher. What we didn't see today was any news that should fundamentally change how investors view the stock. Reddit traders can move stocks short term, but the fundamentals are what Foolish investors should focus on.

  • Why 49ers have NFL's best linebackers unit per Pro Football Focus

    The best of the best.

  • Claudia Barrett Dies: Actress Who Dazzled ‘Robot Monster’ In Sci-Fi Camp Classic Was 91

    Claudia Barrett, an actress whose busy television career of the 1950s was destined to be outdone in the public’s memory by her film performance alongside a gorilla-suited alien in the camp sci-fi trash classic Robot Monster, died April 30 of natural causes at her home in Palm Desert. She was 91. Her death was announced […]

  • Jordan Love “a hundred percent” ready to start if Aaron Rodgers stays away

    Jordan Love looked better in Wednesday’s organized team activity than he did Tuesday. That’s great news for the Packers since the second-year quarterback might start Week 1. Aaron Rodgers continues to stay away from the team facility, leaving Love as QB1 for now. If Rodgers remains a holdout, Love is confident he’s prepared to start [more]

  • Inter Miami in talks over Messi move: report

    Lionel Messi could move to Inter Miami as part of a new 10-year deal the Argentinian superstar is negotiating with Barcelona, the owner of the Major League Soccer side said Wednesday.

  • Brian Daboll: Josh Allen isn’t relying on what happened last year

    In his third season, Josh Allen went from an inconsistent thrower to one of the game’s best quarterbacks. His accuracy improved dramatically, which helped increase his passing production from 3,089 yards with 20 touchdowns in 2019 to 4,544 yard with 37 touchdowns in 2020. One factor working in Allen’s favor is that he’s had the same [more]

  • CBB analyst Jay Bilas ranks Magic Johnson as best PG of all time

    Magic Johnson is the greatest point guard to ever play college basketball, according to analyst Jay Bilas.

  • Bradley Beal plans to recruit free agents, believes Wizards have good pitch

    Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal has already started the process of recruiting free agents for this offseason and says the pitch has improved.

  • Peyton Manning honored, humbled to earn election into Broncos’ Ring of Fame

    The Broncos announced earlier Wednesday that they will honor Peyton Manning with a spot in their Ring of Fame. Manning spent his final four seasons in Denver, winning a Super Bowl ring in his last hurrah. Manning released a statement after the announcement. “I’m incredibly honored to be named to the Broncos Ring of Fame,” [more]