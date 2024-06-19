Pro Football Focus ranks Clemson Football in the top-15

Pro Football Focus has released its preseason College Football Power Rankings for all 135 FBS teams, and Clemson football ranks in the top-15.

Tigers come in at No. 15, sandwiched between SEC teams Ole Miss and Tennessee. ACC foe Florida State is the only team in the conference ranked higher than Clemson at No. 7, and newcomer SMU comes in right behind the Tigers at No. 17.

Along with its rankings, PFF gives a few projections for each team. Clemson is more than likely going bowling but not much else, according to the sports analytics giant.

With a No. 37 ranked strength of schedule, PFF projects the Tigers to win 7.5 games, with an 83.52 percent chance to make a bowl game. Unfortunately, four other ACC teams have better chances to win the ACC than Clemson. All but FSU have easier strength of schedule. PFF also gives Clemson a 0.99 percent chance to win a national championship.

Unsurprisingly, the top-10 riddled with SEC and BIG 10 teams. Georgia is ranked No. 1, followed by Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, and Oregon, consecutively. Then Penn State at No. 8, No. 9 Washington, and finally, No. 10 LSU.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire