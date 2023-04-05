Pro Football Focus puts Seahawks at No. 15 in pre-draft power rankings

The Seahawks are in the middle of the pack in the NFL, according to Pro Fotoball Focus. In their pre-2023 draft power rankings Seattle came in at No. 15 on the list.

Here’s what PFF had to say about their offseason so far.

“The Seahawks made some great defensive signings to replace aging players and have plenty of cap space left as a result. The signing of defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones will improve their pass-rushing ability. He will be just 26 years old for the 2023 season and is coming off back-to-back seasons with pass-rush grades above 65.0 and at least 40 quarterback pressures. Seattle was more multiple up front in 2022, mixing in more odd fronts, which is what Jones is used to.”

While Dre’mont Jones helps, this is a bit of a head-scratcher. For one thing, Seattle has the least effective cap space in the NFL even after letting Ryan Neal go. PFF also named losing Cody Barton as their greatest loss – which doesn’t make much sense, especially after getting Bobby Wagner back.

To be fair, it’s tough to sort out the middle of the field at this point in the offseason. We know teams like the Chiefs, Eagles and 49ers are going to be competitive and the usual suspects will struggle. However, until the draft is over it will be difficult to sort out who belongs in the playoff picture and who doesn’t.

More Latest Seahawks News!

Seahawks announce they've re-signed WR Cody Thompson NFL Free Agency: Former Seahawks S Ryan Neal to sign with Buccaneers DK Metcalf wants Seahawks to bring free agent DT Al Woods back Geno Smith was tipped off about the Russell Wilson trade Free agent DT Al Woods has visits scheduled with Browns and Jets

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire