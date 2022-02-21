Pro Football Focus puts 7 Cowboys on Top 101, including 4 of 5 offensive linemen

Pro Football Focus published its Top 101 list last week, spotlighting the best individual performances across all positions in the NFL.

The Cowboys landed seven players on the list in total. Six play on offense, and four of them are linemen. That’s perhaps surprising, given the run game struggles that Dallas experienced for most of the year. Only one Cowboys defender made the countdown; his identity won’t be a surprise at all, but his placement might be.

Twenty-five of the NFL’s 32 teams are represented on the list. The Cowboys, Rams, and Packers have the most players featured, seven each.

4. G Zack Martin | PFF Grade: 94.3

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) looks to make a block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Martin’s No. 4 ranking on this list is a huge jump from his 2020 placement of 48th. Of course, last year was one that many Cowboys- and most of their fans- would just as soon forget. Martin was forced to put in time at right tackle due to injuries along the Dallas offensive line and suffered a calf injury along the way. 2020 was the first year in his career he was named to the Pro Bowl. After missing the 2021 season opener due to COVID, Martin put in another stellar campaign, according to PFF:

“In any other season, Martin’s year would have been the best offensive lineman performance, but this season, it’s second to [No.1-ranked 49ers tackle Trent] Williams. Evan Mathis’ 2013 season is the only time PFF has given a better grade to a guard during the regular season in the past decade. Martin was a dominant run-blocker for Dallas and allowed 23 pressures from 17 games, including the postseason. Martin has been the most consistent member of the Cowboys’ offensive line since he arrived in Dallas, and 2021 represents his best season.”

10. LB Micah Parsons | PFF Grade: 89.7

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Welcome to the league, rookie. Parsons rounds out the Top 10 after an incandescent debut year; Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett are the only defensive players ahead of him on this list. And for what it’s worth, Parsons had a better pass-rushing grade than Garrett… on 217 fewer snaps. The Penn State product collected numerous accolades, including his first Pro Bowl nod, a Butkus Award, first-team All-Pro honors, and the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award by a unanimous vote. PFF says:

“Few rookies have ever made the kind of impact that Parsons was able to this season in Dallas. Drafted as an off-the-ball linebacker, Parsons was forced to moonlight as an edge rusher, and all he did was finish the season with the best pressure rate (22.6%) and pass-rushing grade (93.0) of any player in the league. He became a hybrid weapon on defense, giving the Cowboys rare flexibility upfront while forcing his way into the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year conversation.”

28. T Tyron Smith | PFF Grade: 91.9

Aug 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) blocs Houston Texans outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (50) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Smith saw action in just two games in 2020 before a neck injury forced him to miss the remainder of the season as well as the PFF list. He returned to the field this year and returned to form as well, earning his eighth Pro Bowl nod in just 11 games worth of work. He’s missed multiple games in each of the past six seasons, but his placement of 28th on this list makes him the sixth-highest-ranked offensive lineman in the league in 2021. As per PFF:

“At his best, Smith is arguably the best left tackle in the game. However, a career blighted by injuries has left us with a scant view of that player. We saw him back again this season, as he posted a 90.0-plus PFF grade for the first time since 2015. He couldn’t escape injuries entirely and did miss a stretch of games, but he was outstanding when he did take the field, allowing 17 pressures across 515 pass-blocking snaps and earning a run-blocking grade of 90.0.”

51. T La'el Collins | PFF Grade: 85.7

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingrm III (24) rushes against Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins (71)during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

The seven-year veteran has never been named to a Pro Bowl nor been awarded All-Pro honors. But he is a perennial presence in the conversation when talking about the most effective offensive linemen in the game. After missing 2020 to injury, Collins’s comeback season hit a significant bump when he was suspended five games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He saw time at left guard upon his return (as Terence Steele was playing well), but reclaimed his usual spot soon after. PFF says:

“Another player who missed time but was outstanding when he did take the field, La’el Collins helped Dallas solidify its position as the best offensive line in the NFL over the season. The seventh-year tackle had to earn his starting spot back at right tackle but allowed 20 pressures over more than 500 pass-blocking snaps in total. His 89.7 run-blocking grade represents a new career high in that facet of play.”

57. WR CeeDee Lamb | PFF Grade: 84.9

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes the catch and runs the ball for the game winning touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) in overtime at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a rookie season that saw him tally 74 receptions, 935 yards, and five touchdowns, Lamb did not make 2020’s list of 101. His second-year stats were only slightly better across the board but earned him a higher spot than all but six other wide receivers in the league. Lamb led all Cowboys pass-catchers in receptions and receiving yards; he could find himself the team’s undisputed WR1 in 2022, depending on what happens with Amari Cooper. Of Lamb, PFF notes:

“Lamb built on a strong rookie campaign with a season that saw him emerge as a true dominant force. For the second year in a row, he started on an incredible pace before his quarterback situation deteriorated and his production declined down the stretch. This time, Dak Prescott was still under center, just not playing as well as he had before picking up an injury. Lamb averaged 1.94 yards per route run, moving outside from the slot on 59.1% of his snaps this season.”

81. QB Dak Prescott | PFF Grade: 81.6

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Cowboys signal-caller started the season on fire for the second year on a row, garnering early MVP buzz over the course of the first six weeks. Even after struggling through the remainder of the ’21 season, Prescott finishes as the 10th-highest-ranked quarterback here. His 37 touchdown throws and completion percentage of 68.8% in 2021 marked career highs for the passer who’ll turn 29 before next season. He received multiple votes for Comeback Player of the Year, but lost to Joe Burrow. According to PFF:

“Before getting hurt, Prescott looked on his way to a ranking at the very top of this list, but he was never able to recapture the same form after returning from a calf injury. Prescott accumulated 34 big-time throws overall, recording more than one in a game nine times. He had 24 turnover-worthy plays, 16 of which came from Week 11 on.”

95. G Connor Williams | PFF Grade: 81.1

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) recovers a fumble in front of Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Hard to believe that any player in the Top 101 is a candidate to be cut by his team, yet that’s the position Williams is in. He didn’t make this list in 2020, but improved his play greatly in his fourth season. His detractors point to his penalties- he led the league with 17 flags thrown against him in 2021- but his most glaring downside may be that he simply isn’t on the same level as the three superhuman Cowboys linemen who outrank him in this countdown. Despite a murky future in Dallas, PFF has this to say:

“Williams is one of the more polarizing players in the NFL. Fans often focus on his negatives, but the baseline of his performance, especially relative to the current state of NFL guard play, is actually high. Williams allowed 15 pressures across 15 games starting in which he played 624 pass-blocking snaps. His run blocking was also good, and he earned a PFF grade of at least 74.0 in each facet of play.”

