Pro Football Focus projects Texans’ 2023 schedule as sixth-easiest

The Houston Texans have an easy strength of schedule using conventional methods to determine the value. However, more advanced metrics give a better insight as to how less strenuous Houston’s path will be in 2023.

According to Amelia Probst from Pro Football Focus, who used PFF’s ELO to look at each team’s record from a year ago, respective opponents’ records, home and away games along with roster changes and injuries, the Texans remained in the top-10 among easiest schedules.

Conventional methods have the Texans with the third-easiest schedule. PFF has the Texans with the sixth-easiest schedule in the league.

Playing the conference runner-up is never an easy task, but besides that contest — which comes in Week 10 — the schedule should give Houston the opportunity to improve on their standing last year.

The easiest game for Houston comes in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans. The hardest game is Week 10 with the Cincinnati Bengals. Both games will be on the road.

Houston was also given a projected win total of 5.8. Even rounding up, it means the Texans would endure another double-digit loss campaign with a 6-11 record. However, the composition of such a record could still engender optimism about the direction of the franchise. If Houston were simply not closing the deal in the clutch and losing one-score games, it would have a different feel than if the Texans were getting blown out every week.

Across the rest of the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts have the third-easiest schedule and the Titans fall immediately in line at No. 4. The reigning division champion Jacksonville Jaguars have the 13th-easiest schedule, ranking second-easiest among division winners.

