Pro Football Focus predicts Nick Foles will win Bears' starting quarterback job

There's serious momentum building in favor of Nick Foles winning the Chicago Bears' looming quarterback competition.

Pro Football Focus published their prediction of every team's starting lineup, and the Bears' depth chart featured Foles behind center.

The Bears have indicated that this will be a legitimate competition between Foles and Trubisky, but it's hard to imagine Foles isn't the starter in 2020. He's simply the better quarterback. The highs for Foles have been pretty high - namely his 2013 season with the Eagles (eighth-highest passing grade in the NFL) and his back-to-back elite performances during the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2017. To be fair, the lows have been pretty low, but Foles has shown a ceiling that Trubisky hasn't to this point. That gives the Bears a better chance of getting back to the postseason in 2020 than if they were to roll with Trubisky.

One of the biggest indicators that Foles will be Chicago's opening day starter is the Bears' decision to decline Trubisky's fifth-year option. If there was even the slightest amount of confidence in the former second overall pick becoming a legitimate NFL starting quarterback, securing an extra season of control is a no-brainer. Instead, the Bears have likely seen enough from Trubisky to know his future in the league is probably as a quality backup.

Foles, whose best work has actually come as an injury replacement off the bench, offers the Bears' offense something it hasn't had in many years (including the Jay Cutler era): a winner in the huddle. That, alone, is an intangible that will be hard to keep on the bench.

It's worth noting that PFF has rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson in Chicago's starting lineup, too. The second-round pick from Utah has a huge opportunity to be a high-impact rookie from Week 1 of his first season in the league.

