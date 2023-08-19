Pro Football Focus has Notre Dame missing the College Football Playoff

Notre Dame football has not been back to the college football playoff since the 2020 season and Pro Football Focus believes that streak will continue.

In this X post below, two of their analysts, Max Chadwick and Trevor Sikkema have very similar contestants in their predicted final four. Each of them have Michigan, Georgia and Florida State making the field, with Chadwick having USC and Sikkema including LSU as their fourth.

Once again they agree on the champion, both picking the Wolverines to hoist up the trophy. Obviously, neither of them believe that Notre Dame has a chance, but that’s clearly not necessarily the case.

As I looked at earlier, the Irish have a path to get to back to the CFP. There have been other wild predictions prior to the season, and although this one may have a few correct participants, it most likely won’t shake out this way.

