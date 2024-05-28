Pro Football Focus names top 3 players on Falcons’ 2024 roster

Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons made a splash by signing Jessie Bates III to a four-year deal on the opening day of free agency. The former Bengals safety finished his first season in Atlanta with six interceptions and made the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.

The Falcons took another big swing in the 2024 offseason, signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract. While the team has built a solid foundation through the draft, these free-agent additions may be what finally gets Atlanta back to the playoffs this season.

Both Cousins and Bates were named in a new Pro Football Focus feature highlighting each NFL team’s top three players. Right guard Chris Lindstrom was the third Falcons player listed by PFF’s Trevor Sikkema:

While the Falcons didn’t have much cap space left after signing Cousins, they were able to land wide receiver Darnell Mooney in free agency and acquire Rondale Moore in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Atlanta opened the 2024 NFL draft by selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. before taking four straight defensive players, including defensive linemen Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice and Brandon Dorlus, in Rounds 2-5.

With a new quarterback and revamped defense, expectations are high for Year 1 of the Raheem Morris era in Atlanta.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire