Pro Football Focus names top 3 players on Falcons’ 2024 roster
Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons made a splash by signing Jessie Bates III to a four-year deal on the opening day of free agency. The former Bengals safety finished his first season in Atlanta with six interceptions and made the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.
The Falcons took another big swing in the 2024 offseason, signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract. While the team has built a solid foundation through the draft, these free-agent additions may be what finally gets Atlanta back to the playoffs this season.
Both Cousins and Bates were named in a new Pro Football Focus feature highlighting each NFL team’s top three players. Right guard Chris Lindstrom was the third Falcons player listed by PFF’s Trevor Sikkema:
Chris Lindstrom was once again the highest-graded Falcons player on offense last season, earning an 89.7 overall grade. This marks the third year in a row where he has graded above 84.0 as one of the best offensive linemen in football. Safety Jessie Bates III also earned an elite season grade (90.6), and he was named a first-team All-Pro.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins is new in town and coming off one of his least aggressive seasons in terms of pushing the ball down the field and big-time throws, which could be a sign his age is catching up to him. But he has been so efficient in his career that he can’t be left off this list, as he will be a major catalyst for Atlanta’s playoff push, if one is to be made. — Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
While the Falcons didn’t have much cap space left after signing Cousins, they were able to land wide receiver Darnell Mooney in free agency and acquire Rondale Moore in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.
Atlanta opened the 2024 NFL draft by selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. before taking four straight defensive players, including defensive linemen Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice and Brandon Dorlus, in Rounds 2-5.
With a new quarterback and revamped defense, expectations are high for Year 1 of the Raheem Morris era in Atlanta.