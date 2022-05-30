Pro Football Focus names Ravens’ top-three players entering 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens have many talented players on their current roster as they gear up for the 2022 season. They did a phenomenal job of adding new talent and retaining key players, which should make for a bounce-back year.

When listing out each NFL team’s top-three players, Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus had quite the list to choose from when it came to Baltimore. However, he settled on quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and cornerback Marlon Humphrey as his three selections, talking about the how Jackson could have a much better 2022 than what he showed in 2021.

“Injuries decimated Baltimore’s roster in 2021, and they limited Jackson at quarterback for the first time in his career. Jackson’s 70.2 PFF grade last season was his lowest since his rookie season in 2018, but he remains one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league and should bounce back in 2022”

Linsey also discussed Humphrey and Andrews, saying that Humphrey could bounce back after a down 2021 season, while Andrews had no such year.

“Humphrey also had a down season last year, most notably allowing 227 passing yards into his coverage in a Week 5 matchup against Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he still profiles as one of the top cornerbacks in the league who is capable of delivering above-average play in the slot or outside…Andrews had no such down year, as he dropped just three of 149 targets and was PFF’s highest-graded tight end in 2021.”

Linsey also considered safety Marcus Williams, but the three players he ended up listing are the right ones. Jackson is the heart and soul of the team, while Andrews and Humphrey are key cogs in Baltimore’s offense and defense.