Pro Football Focus names Ravens’ most underrated player

The Baltimore Ravens made multiple key moves during 2022 free agency, re-signing valuable talent and bringing players over from other teams that are ready to contribute at a high level immediately. Arguably one of the team’s best acquisitions they signed this offseason was free agent safety Marcus Williams.

Williams, 25, was one of the elite playmakers for the New Orleans Saints over the last five seasons. His ability to cover the field and make plays was one of the reasons the Ravens signed him so quickly in free agency. Williams has also rarely missed playing time for injuries making him a valuable asset for the team.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus named the most underrated player on all 32 NFL teams. The player that he chose as the most underrated for Baltimore was none other than Williams.

“It’s unfair to Williams that he’s forever attached to the Minneapolis Miracle as the player in the wrong place, at the wrong time and doing the wrong thing while Stefon Diggs trotted into the end zone to steal a win, and it probably taints his league-wide perception. Overall, Williams has been a phenomenally consistent player in the NFL, earning an overall PFF grade of at least 74.0 in each season of his career. Three of his five years of play have seen him earn an 84.3-plus coverage grade, and now he goes to a defense in Baltimore with the potential to maximize his coverage skills and overall impact.”

The description by Monson couldn’t be more correct. Williams was a rookie when Diggs caught a pass that the safety lowered his body and missed a tackle on that advanced the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs. One bad play should not define what Williams has accomplished so far throughout his career.

In his five seasons, Williams has started in all 76 of his games. The veteran has notched one touchdown on 15 interceptions, two fumble recoveries on three forced fumbles, one sack and a combined 320 tackles. Williams will make an early impact in the Ravens’ secondary that is ready to bounce back from an injury-riddled season.