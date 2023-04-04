Pro Football Focus names Phil Parker nation’s top defensive coordinator

It is Phil Parker’s world and we are just lucky enough to be living in it. The defensive coordinator has turned his part of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ program into a nationally recognized powerhouse year after year. Iowa’s defense is constantly among the top in nearly every major statistical category.

The last few seasons have seen an Iowa team stonewall opposing offenses by shutting down the running game with great interior linemen and sensational linebacker play. Then, Iowa has been able to rely on their pass rushers and secondary when teams try—and fail—to air it out.

Iowa finished the 2022 season with the nation’s No. 2 scoring and total defense, surrendering just 13.3 points and 270.8 yards of total offense per game. The Hawkeyes ranked No. 6 in the country in passing defense (169.5 passing yards per game) and 12th nationally in rushing defense (101.3 rushing yards per game).

Due to his recent success, Pro Football Focus has named Iowa’s Phil Parker as the top defensive coordinator in the country. There technically has to be nine other names on a top 10 list, but one could argue the list could stop at Parker.

Top 10 Defensive Coordinators in College Football, via @Chad_Maxwick

Some of the statistics from last season show just how special and vital Phil Parker is to Iowa. The Hawkeyes were the fourth-best defense in total yards allowed in 2022 (3,520), the best defense in yards per play (3.99), second-best in touchdowns allowed (17), and first in defensive touchdowns scored (6).

Parker will be back in 2023 with a defense expected to be among the best in the country once again. A myriad of talented playmakers return led by secondary stars Cooper DeJean and Xavier Nwanka, each of which found the end zone last season on interception returns.

