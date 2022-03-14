Pro Football Focus names its perfect free agent for Jacksonville Jaguars

Pro Football Focus released its list of perfect free agent matches for all 32 teams with NFL free agency kicking off on Monday at noon EDT. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, they believe former Washington Commander guard Brandon Scherff will be a perfect match. Here is what PFF wrote.

The Jaguars have plenty of money to spend in free agency and they have many different areas on the roster they need to attack. Paying up to put Trevor Lawrence in a position to break out in 2022 should be the priority for Jacksonville, including up front to shore up the offensive line. Scherff — who spent a few years with current Jacksonville offensive line coach Phil Rauscher in Washington — is a good option for the Jags to pursue. Scherff has been one of the 10 most valuable guards in the NFL since entering the league in 2015. His lowest-graded season came in 2018 when he earned a 72.5 PFF grade before suffering a season-ending injury in the middle of the campaign — and it still ranked 15th at the position. That’s a testament to how reliable of a player he is when healthy.

The Jaguars definitely need help along their offensive line to help accelerate the development of Lawrence and they need to take it anywhere they can get it. The unit in 2021 allowed 32 sacks, which is better than most teams in the league, according to StatMuse. But it still felt like Lawrence was always under duress. Then many around the NFL felt the group was below average compared to league standards.

Scherff makes a lot of sense for Jacksonville because he has experience under Phil Rauscher. Its two current guards Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann are also pending free agents. However, he just hit the age of 30 and who knows how much more Scherff has in the tank.