Pro Football Focus names their perfect NFL draft prospect for the Vikings

We’re still many months away from the 2024 NFL draft, and that means that sites are going to have a deluge of mock drafts coming at us from all different angles. One of those different angles comes to us from Pro Football Focus, where they’ve recently dropped an article outlining not who they think the teams will draft, but rather their perfect prospect for each. Who did they tab as the perfect prospect for the Minnesota Vikings? Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

Here’s what author Trevor Sikkema had to say about the pairing of Nix and the Vikings:

The Vikings have been on the quarterback carousel since Kirk Cousins went down for the season. Cousins is set to become a free agent this offseason, so if he’s not brought back, a young quarterback becomes paramount for them. To me, Nix would be perfect with his tools, dual-threat ability and experience to work with Kevin O’Connell.

Nix has had an up-and-down college career. He started out being named the starter at Auburn as a freshman in 2019 and taking the team to a 9-4 record while being named the Freshman of the Year in the SEC that year. Over the next two seasons, Nix would struggle, leading Auburn to only six wins in each season, and finding himself benched at one point before suffering a season-ending injury.

Post-injury, Nix transferred to Oregon, where he has flourished in his two seasons with the Ducks. Now he comes into the 2024 NFL draft as one of the top prospects at the position. Will he be the answer to the Vikings quarterback woes and serve as the heir-apparent to Kirk Cousins? We’ll find out in April!

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire