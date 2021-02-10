Pro Football Focus names Daniel Jones Giants' most improved player in 2020

Daniel Jones Giants quarterback throws against Los Angeles Rams

Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially Super Bowl LV champions and the NFL offseason is upon us, all 32 teams are now full speed ahead looking at the upcoming season.

But before turning the page completely to 2021, Pro Football Focus took one look back at last season to see which individual players took the biggest leap forward, and when it came to the Giants, their selection of Daniel Jones seems to be an eyebrow-raising pick.



On Jones, PFF’s Ben Linsey writes:

This one may seem like a mistake, given that many of Jones’ passing numbers actually took a step back in his second season, but those passing numbers don’t tell the entire story. Jones’ PFF grade — a number designed to isolate the play of a quarterback from his supporting cast — actually improved from 65.9 as a rookie to 78.4 in 2020.

The biggest reason for that improved grade was that Jones did a better job of keeping the ball out of harm’s way, reducing his number of turnover-worthy plays from 31 in 2019 to 17 this past season on a similar number of dropbacks. He also gave the Giants some added value with his athleticism as a runner. A better offensive environment should lead to better results for Jones next season.

Looking at stats alone, Jones’ second season was a steep drop-off from his impress, albeit inconsistent, rookie season with Big Blue. His passing yards dropped from 3,027 to 2,943 and his passing touchdown numbers took a huge hit, falling from 24 to 11.

It’s true that his turnover numbers were better in 2020, though. His interceptions improved from 12 to 10, and he fumbled 11 times, compared to 18 as a rookie. But even with those turnover numbers taking a turn for the better in 2020, Jones still has plenty of work to do as he enters his third NFL season.

With Jason Garrett returning as offensive coordinator, Jones won’t need to learn his third offense in three seasons. The Giants’ offensive numbers struggled across the board under Garrett, but having a full offseason to make adjustments and keeping the coaching staff together could be exactly what Jones needs to turn the corner in Year Three.