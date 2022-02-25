Pro Football Focus names Buffalo Bills’ top 2022 offseason needs

Pro Football Focus can sometimes be considered a subjective outlet. However, the football analytics folks do some very deep digging for their insights so it’s worth a look to see where the Buffalo Bills’ top focus should be this offseason in their opinion.

PFF selected only two spots the Bills really need to focus on. In their team-by-team breakdowns of “needs” for every club, most have at least three positions mentioned. A handful have four.

With only two, Buffalo is already getting a bit of a positive nod from PFF. That pair of positions named are defensive tackle, and a bit of a surprise, wide receiver.

Here’s the PFF breakdown:

There aren’t many holes on this Buffalo team, which has been one of the NFL’s best over the past couple of years. Getting deeper and younger at wide receiver would be wise, but the interior defensive line should be the main focus. Ed Oliver performed admirably in 2021 with a 71.8 PFF grade, but Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler are set to hit free agency. The Bills could be in need of a defensive tackle, and they could look to fill that hole in the 2022 NFL Draft. Georgia interior defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt — the highest-graded player at the position in the Power Five in 2021 — is a name to watch.

Aside from the Bills’ play in the trenches–on both sides–this roster has few true needs this offseason. And for both the offensive and defensive line, as PFF mentions, the interior could be the focus.

While not listed by PFF, the Bills could stand to potentially upgrade in the middle of their O-line. Defensively, much depends on the future of Phillips. If he’s back, the Bills could have a strong duo in him and Oliver.

Unfortunately, Oliver has been treated a bit tough by PFF over the years. Still, most would say he had a strong year in 2021.

Another final position maybe overlooked here is cornerback.

That spot is also depending on how the cards fall in free agency. If Levi Wallace, a pending free agent, re-signs in Buffalo, the Bills are in pretty good shape even with White coming off an injury.

All in all, even if PFF might’ve missed a spot or two in terms of needs for the Bills, this team in Buffalo should be gearing up for another successful year in 2022.

As for wide receiver, we’re not ready to call that an area of need when you have the likes of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. Sorry, PFF.

