Pro Football Focus mock draft: See who the Raiders grab in Round 1

If you watched the AFC Divisional Round game between the Chiefs and the Bills, then you know the importance of speed in an offense. Tyreek Hill made several huge plays in this game and Buffalo had no answer.

The Raiders had a similar player in Henry Ruggs III, who was one of the NFL’s best deep threats earlier in the season. However, he won’t be returning to the league anytime soon due to obvious reasons.

So should the Raiders go back to the drawing board and search for more team speed in this year’s draft? That’s exactly what Pro Football Focus had them doing in their latest 2022 mock draft.

Trevor Sikkema had them selecting Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. Here is why Sikkema believes he would be a great fit with the Raiders next year:

“Take away the late-season ACL injury, and Williams is likely going a lot higher than this. But even though there’s a good chance he’ll miss a chunk of his rookie NFL season due to rehab, Williams possesses rare athletic ability to stretch the field and get yards after the catch. The Raiders need a young speed element at receiver.”

Williams probably won’t be ready for the start of the season due to his knee injury, but he has the rare speed to scare teams deep down the field. It’s the missing piece to the offense for the Raiders and they would be wise to select Williams and wait on him to get healthy, assuming he makes it to pick No. 22.

Williams would solve so many of the problems the Raiders have on offense as he’s the best vertical threat in this draft. Don’t be surprised if the Raiders have a ton of interest in Williams throughout the draft process.

