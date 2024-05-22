Pro Football Focus Lists Riley Leonard as Top-Five Heisman Contender

The biggest dark-horse candidate on this list is the incoming Fighting Irish transfer from Duke, Riley Leonard.

While scouts may not be quite as high on him after a disappointing 2023 season that was cut short by injury, he still has a whole lot of potential as a big, strong-armed QB with plus movement skills.

Now is the perfect time for Leonard to rebuild his draft stock. He will also be in a great position to do so, playing with a much better offensive line and better receivers on the outside, such as Jordan Faison and tight end Mitchell Evans, who both earned 83.0-plus receiving grades in 2023.

We all know how Leonard can affect the game on the ground, as he averaged 7.3 yards per carry last fall. His 86.5 rushing grade was second only to last year’s Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels.

However, his greatest impact will have to come as a passer if he truly wants to play quarterback at the next level and bring the Irish back to glory. Leonard threw the ball only 167 times on 201 dropbacks last season. We will certainly need to see him air it out more if he wants to win the Heisman.