Pro Football Focus lauds Texans’ contract with DE Jerry Hughes

The Houston Texans weren’t done adding veteran talent to the roster as offseason workouts kicked off. After the 2022 NFL draft, the Texans signed former Buffalo Bills defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes.

According to Brad Spielberger from Pro Football Focus, the Texans’ two-year, $10 million deal with Jerry Hughes — with $5.5 million guaranteed — ranked No. 24 in their list of top-32 contracts across the league this season.

The Texans brought in Hughes to help with the attitude of the defensive line. The former Sugar Land Stephen F. Austin High School product is appreciative of the opportunity to play in his home metro area and show the younger Texans defensive line how to carry themselves as pros.

“I feel like that’s something my game has been about my whole 12 years throughout the league,” Hughes told reporters after organized team activities on June 1 at Houston Methodist Training Center. “So just trying to show those guys that we can be a difference-maker on every down, really. If the offense is out there and we have four guys on the field, let’s just go out there and let’s hunt.”

The Texans and Hughes agreed upon a favorable contract that should allow the 33-year-old to go out and hunt.

