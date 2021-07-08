Pro Football Focus hilariously snubs Ryan Day in top 20 college football coaches ranking

I’m really not sure what to say about this, but Ryan Day didn’t make Pro Football Focus’ list of top twenty college football coaches heading into 2021. If you read all nuts and bolts of what coaches Seth Galena puts on the list, it appears he puts more stock in the “opportunity to win games” versus actually being a good coach like the title says. Still, if you are going to have Nick Saban of Alabama at No. 1, you can’t leave another shiny program, Ohio State, off the list.

Here’s how the rankings — somewhat hilariously might I add — play out.

1. Nick Saban, Alabama

2. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

3. Kirby Smart, Georgia

4. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

5. Dan Mullen, Florida

6. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

7. Matt Campbell, Iowa State

8. Kyle Whittingham, Utah

9. Lance Leipold, Kansas

10. Mack Brown, North Carolina

11. Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina

12. Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

13. Jimbo Fisher, Florida State

14. Mark Stoops, Kentucky

15. Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

16. Tom Allen, Indiana

17. Jeff Monken, Army

18. James Franklin, Penn State

19. Billy Napier, Louisiana

20. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

Kirby Smart is No.3, so that blows the whole hypothesis of opportunity to win out of the water since he’s done less with some of the best talent than anyone we can think of.

It is, of course, an opinion ranking, and everyone is entitled to that, but not ranking Day among the top twenty is a far, far reach no matter if you put more disclaimers than a credit card statement on the whole deal.

In fact, we did the math and Day is a combined 9-2 against this “best” coaches list. Let’s call this what it is — a total miss. Say what you want about Day being young in his career, or that Ohio State has too many advantages, and I can find examples that pertain to a name on this list to counter that.

There is simply no way, no how Day is not one of the 20 best coaches in college football on almost any list you want to make right now. Anyway, it appears Galena caught some slack for it too.

Story continues

I personally believe Ryan Day is a great coach but he didn't really meet the criteria that I was looking for and it's only been 2 years so I didn't put him and it's fine! the world is not going to end! — seth galina (@pff_seth) July 7, 2021

Welp. I don’t blame people for giving a super wedgie to these rankings. If you think James Franklin is a better coach than Day after two straight years of declining performance, for example, you are in an extreme minority. Like most others on this list.

List

Ranking the Big Ten football head coaches heading into 2021 View 14 items

Ranking the Big Ten football coaches heading into the 2021 season

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.