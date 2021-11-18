Pro Football Focus highlights how effective Texans DT Maliek Collins has been

Although the Houston Texans are having a dismal season with a 1-8 record and being dragged behind an eight-game losing streak, there are some bright spots on the team.

One of them is veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins. The former 2016 Dallas Cowboys third-round pick has produced 16 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery through nine games, all of which he has started.

One area where Collins has made an impact is in the pass rush. According to Pro Football Focus, Collins has generated a 77.6 pass rush grade, representing the eighth-highest among interior defensive linemen.

Even though Collins is having a productive season getting after the quarterback, the 26-year-old seeks constant improvement.

“I feel like I can always do more,” said Collins. “I felt like I’ve shown improvement on the game to game basis. But I feel like I can always do more. I’m steady working at it. [Defensive line coach] BK (Bobby King), he steady keeping my honest, steady working me in different situations on how to improve and that’s probably it.”

Houston will really need Collins to put together a dominant performance as they go up against the 8-2 Tennessee Titans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium.