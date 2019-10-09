Pro Football Focus' highest-graded CB in NFL plays for Patriots

The New England Patriots have the NFL's most talented and deepest secondary, and that includes the highest-graded cornerback in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty has earned the top spot with an 88.4/100 grade from PFF through the first five weeks of the season.

Opposing quarterbacks are completing just 50 percent of their passes targeting McCourty, and he also hasn't given up a touchdown. The veteran cornerback played very well in Sunday's Week 5 victory over the Washington Redskins, where he tallied his first interception of the season.

The Patriots paid a very small price to get McCourty from the Cleveland Browns before the 2018 season. It's quickly becoming one of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's best roster moves from the last five to 10 years:

Jason McCourty is @pff's highest graded CB this season. He was a free agent in the 2017 offseason and signed a two-year, $6M contract with $2M guaranteed with the Browns. He was available for a trade in the 2018 offseason and the Patriots got him and 7th round pick for a 6th. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 9, 2019

McCourty isn't the only highly graded Patriots cornerback. Here are PFF's top graded CBs entering Week 6:

1. Jason McCourty, NE

2. K'Waun Williams, SF

3. Quinton Dunbar, WSH

4. Jonathan Jones, NE

5. Brian Poole, NJ









McCourty and Jones have played integral roles in the Patriots defense leading the league in passing yards allowed per game, total passing touchdowns allowed and interceptions. New England's defense also has given up the fewest points per game of any team.

There are many impressive facets of this Patriots defense, but the secondary has been its most dominant unit through five games.

