Pro Football Focus grades Ohio State tight end Cade Stover as the top Week 7 performer

Anytime a player catches two touchdown passes, they are sure to get some recognition, and that is exactly what happened to Ohio State Football tight end Cade Stover.

The Buckeye went off against Purdue, catching four passes for 53-yards and two touchdowns. That’s impressive production from the senior, and it didn’t go unnoticed. Pro Football Focus highlighted Stover, claiming that he was it’s highest graded Power Five tight end during Week 7’s action with a score of 84.1.

Part of this has to do with his blocking, as this week the Buckeyes ground game was much more effective than last week, running for 152 yards.

Highest graded Power Five TE from Week 7: 🔴 Cade Stover: 84.1 pic.twitter.com/oX1w0ydU9y — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 16, 2023

As I said following the game, Stover is going to finish with one of the statistically best receiving seasons for a Buckeye tight end in recent memory. There’s nothing that says that his production will slow down any time soon.

