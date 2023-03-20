Pro Football Focus grades Jack Campbell’s 2022 season among best in recent years

Dick Butkus Award winner. Unanimous and consensus All-American. Heart and soul of the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes team and defense. Jack Campbell put together a year for the record books and one that won’t soon be forgotten.

Campbell was the best linebacker in the nation and constantly delivered for the Hawkeyes when it mattered most with his innate ability to come up with big plays in the most crucial of moments. That ability has him graded out as Pro Football Focus’ top linebacker of the 2022 season and among some recent stars at the linebacker position.

Highest graded LB by season since 2016 pic.twitter.com/pNfnUJTkUz — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 18, 2023

Campbell’s 2022 season saw him rack up 125 total tackles, a force fumble, and two interceptions. In his career, he tallied 299 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions, and 10 pass breakups. His ability to get involved in every facet of the game was evident and is what will have his named called in the NFL draft.

Jack Campbell had a stellar NFL Combine and he lit up the NFL world of scouts, teams, and fans with the sheer athleticism that he put on display. Campbell ran a 4.65 40-yard dash but his burst really showed up in the 10-yard split where he clocked in at a blazing 1.59 seconds. Add on a 6.74 3-cone drill and a 4.24 20-yard shuttle, and it is easy to see why Jack Campbell is skyrocketing up draft boards. The Iowa linebacker could expect to hear his name in the second round, but it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for an NFL team to fall in love with what he brings to the table and get their future starting linebacker early.

