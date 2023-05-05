Pro Football Focus grades for each 2023 Seahawks draft pick
Pro Football Focus grades are an imperfect system for evaluating players. That said, nearly the entire league and a ton of college programs are paying them for exclusive data, so there’s something to it. Let’s see what PFF thinks of the prospects that the Seattle Seahawks picked in the 2023 NFL draft.
Here are the PFF grades for each of Seattle’s picks this year, with the exception of safety Jerrick Reed II – who doesn’t have any.
CB Devon Witherspoon
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Devon Witherspoon 2022 PFF grades
Overall grade: 92.0
Coverage: 92.5
Run defense: 78.6
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
2020 overall grade: 72.3 (7 games)
2021 overall grade: 91.7 (13 games)
2022 overall grade: 55.1 (3 games)
OLB Derick Hall
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Overall grade: 71.3
Pass rush: 82.6
Run defense: 61.0
RB Zach Charbonnet
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Charbonnet 2022 PFF grades
Overall grade: 91.5
Rushing: 93.6
Zone: 86.2
Gap: 92.5
G Anthony Bradford
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Bradford 2022 PFF grades
Overall grade: 65.2
Run blocking: 70.0
Pass blocking: 51.7
NT Cameron Young
(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 65.4
Pass rush: 59.6
Run defense: 69.1
DE Mike Morris
(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 83.8
Pass rush: 86.6
Run defense: 69.7
C Olusegun Oluwatimi
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Olusegun Oluwatimi 2022 PFF grades
Overall grade: 80.4
Run blocking: 83.0
Pass blocking: 76.7
S Jerrick Reed II
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Jerrick Reed II PFF grades N/A
College stats:
266 total tackles
9.5 tackles for a loss
7 interceptions
21 passes defensed
2 forced fumbles
RB Kenny McIntosh
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Kenny McIntosh 2022 PFF grades
Overall grade: 85.3
Rushing: 84.2
Zone: 82.1
Gap: 76.2