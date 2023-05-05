Pro Football Focus grades for each 2023 Seahawks draft pick

Pro Football Focus grades are an imperfect system for evaluating players. That said, nearly the entire league and a ton of college programs are paying them for exclusive data, so there’s something to it. Let’s see what PFF thinks of the prospects that the Seattle Seahawks picked in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here are the PFF grades for each of Seattle’s picks this year, with the exception of safety Jerrick Reed II – who doesn’t have any.

CB Devon Witherspoon

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Devon Witherspoon 2022 PFF grades

Overall grade: 92.0

Coverage: 92.5

Run defense: 78.6

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba PFF grades

2020 overall grade: 72.3 (7 games)

2021 overall grade: 91.7 (13 games)

2022 overall grade: 55.1 (3 games)

OLB Derick Hall

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Derick Hall 2022 PFF grades

Overall grade: 71.3

Pass rush: 82.6

Run defense: 61.0

RB Zach Charbonnet

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Charbonnet 2022 PFF grades

Overall grade: 91.5

Rushing: 93.6

Zone: 86.2

Gap: 92.5

G Anthony Bradford

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Bradford 2022 PFF grades

Overall grade: 65.2

Run blocking: 70.0

Pass blocking: 51.7

NT Cameron Young

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Cameron Young 2022 PFF grades

Overall grade: 65.4

Pass rush: 59.6

Run defense: 69.1

DE Mike Morris

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Mike Morris 2022 PFF grades

Overall grade: 83.8

Pass rush: 86.6

Run defense: 69.7

C Olusegun Oluwatimi

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Olusegun Oluwatimi 2022 PFF grades

Overall grade: 80.4

Run blocking: 83.0

Pass blocking: 76.7

S Jerrick Reed II

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jerrick Reed II PFF grades N/A

College stats:

266 total tackles

9.5 tackles for a loss

7 interceptions

21 passes defensed

2 forced fumbles

RB Kenny McIntosh

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny McIntosh 2022 PFF grades

Overall grade: 85.3

Rushing: 84.2

Zone: 82.1

Gap: 76.2

