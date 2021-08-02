Pro Football Focus gives Steelers 1 percent chance to win the Super Bowl

1. Kansas City

32. Detroit Lions We power ranked all 32 NFL teams heading into the 2021 season 📊 Is your favorite team too high or too low? https://t.co/jNOSQKvgj5 — PFF (@PFF) August 2, 2021

No Pittsburgh Steelers fan, no matter how biased thinks the road for the Steelers this year is going to be easy. The AFC has become more competitive than ever and even just within the AFC North, the road to the playoffs is brutal.

So when Pro Football Focus put out their new power rankings heading into the start of the 2021 season and has Pittsburgh at 13, no one should be shocked. Based on their rankings it also has the Steelers at No. 7 among teams in the AFC.

This would put the Steelers into the playoffs but PFF doesn’t seem to give Pittsburgh much of a shot. They have the Steelers with a whopping one percent chance to win the Super Bowl. This is in contract to the top-rated AFC team, the Kansas City Chiefs who have a 14 percent chance and are the No. 1 team in their poll.

Given the Steelers history with the playoffs, it is hard to argue they are a longshot. But it seems every year a team or two no one expects makes a run so maybe this year it will be Pittsburgh.

