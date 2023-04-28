Pro Football Focus gives below-average grade for Tyree Wilson selection

In what seems like an annual tradition, Pro Football Focus wasn’t impressed with the top selection by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders selected Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson at No. 7, which was a bit of a surprise after most mocks had Las Vegas picking a defensive back.

PFF gave the Raiders a grade of “below average” after the selection of Wilson. Here is their explanation behind the pick:

Wilson looks like he was built in a pass-rushing lab, so it’s not a shock to see him go in the top 10. That said, he ranked just 28th on the PFF big board because the consistency just wasn’t there in college. His 75.1 PFF grade last season was the highest of his career.

Wilson was ranked much higher on the consensus board, so it’s not a shock to see him in the top 10. It is a bit of an interesting fit with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones both on the roster, but you can bet that the Raiders will find ways to get all three on the field at the same time.

