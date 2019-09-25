Pro Football Focus explains why Tom Brady is NFL's top QB entering Week 4

Tom Brady isn't the betting favorite to win NFL MVP right now, but the New England Patriots quarterback, at least according to one statistical outlet, is the top player at his position through the first three weeks of the 2019 season.

Pro Football Focus unveiled Tuesday their updated quarterback rankings entering Week 4, and Brady is No. 1 the list. Here's what PFF's Steve Palazzolo wrote about Brady's excellent start to the season:

Brady is back atop the quarterback rankings after three strong weeks that have seen him rank second in big-time throw percentage at 7.4% while avoiding any turnover-worthy plays. Brady continues to make good decisions with the ball while throwing accurately to all levels of the field, and he's off to a start that is more reminiscent of his elite 2015-17 stretch - one of the best in NFL history - rather than last season that saw him regress just a touch on a throw-for-throw basis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brady has thrown for 911 yards with seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions in leading the Patriots to a 3-0 record.

He's also completing 67.9 percent of his pass attempts with a 116.5 passer rating. The Patriots haven't found much success with their rushing attack so far, which has forced Brady to shoulder much of the scoring burden. He's done a tremendous job spreading the ball around, too, completing at least one pass to seven different players in each of the first three games.

The 42-year-old quarterback shows almost no signs of slowing down after winning a sixth Super Bowl championship in 2018.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who remains the betting favorite to win back-to-back league MVP awards, is surprisingly ranked sixth on PFF's new QB ranking. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is No. 2 on the list.

Story continues

Brady and the Patriots will play against both Mahomes and Prescott later this season.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Pro Football Focus explains why Tom Brady is NFL's top QB entering Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston